“James Pond” and “Black Window” in the spoof. Photo: Youtube
Chinese state media gets rare response from British spy chief after posting ‘rib-tickling’ spy spoof online
- Sketch by official Xinhua news agency used fictitious spies named ‘James Pond’ and ‘Black Window’ plus canned laughter to attack British and US intelligence
- MI6 head Richard Moore thanked the agency on Twitter for the ‘free publicity’ and provided a link to a speech warning of Chinese ‘political coercion’
Topic | China-UK relations
