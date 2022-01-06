“James Pond” and “Black Window” in the spoof. Photo: Youtube
Chinese state media gets rare response from British spy chief after posting ‘rib-tickling’ spy spoof online

  • Sketch by official Xinhua news agency used fictitious spies named ‘James Pond’ and ‘Black Window’ plus canned laughter to attack British and US intelligence
  • MI6 head Richard Moore thanked the agency on Twitter for the ‘free publicity’ and provided a link to a speech warning of Chinese ‘political coercion’

Updated: 5:35pm, 6 Jan, 2022

