Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison sign the Reciprocal Access Agreement on Thursday. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Japan-Australia defence deal could add fuel to China-US rivalry, analysts say

  • Agreement will ease the way for deployment of Australian and Japanese forces and is expected to herald more joint military exercises
  • Conditions could conspire to force more countries in the region to take sides, observer says

Topic |   US-China relations
Laura Zhou
Updated: 12:23am, 7 Jan, 2022

