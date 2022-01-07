Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo bump elbows during a news conference in the coastal city of Mombasa, Kenya on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China promotes peace conference for Horn of Africa nations
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in Kenya, says Beijing will appoint a special envoy to the region
- Conflicts and instability in several countries, including Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan, threaten China’s substantial investments in eastern Africa
Topic | China-Africa relations
