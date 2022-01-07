A Chinese scientist who had worked for Monsanto and one of its subsidiaries has admitted stealing an agriculture trade secret after investigators found intellectual property on one of his electronic devices after he left the companies. Photo: The Maui News via AP, File
A Chinese scientist who had worked for Monsanto and one of its subsidiaries has admitted stealing an agriculture trade secret after investigators found intellectual property on one of his electronic devices after he left the companies. Photo: The Maui News via AP, File
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese man pleads guilty to stealing Monsanto trade secret in the US

  • Haitao Xiang, 44, admits to conspiracy to commit economic espionage and awaits sentencing
  • US prosecutors say Xiang had Monsanto’s proprietary farming software on his device the day after he left the company and was about to fly to China

Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:07pm, 7 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese scientist who had worked for Monsanto and one of its subsidiaries has admitted stealing an agriculture trade secret after investigators found intellectual property on one of his electronic devices after he left the companies. Photo: The Maui News via AP, File
A Chinese scientist who had worked for Monsanto and one of its subsidiaries has admitted stealing an agriculture trade secret after investigators found intellectual property on one of his electronic devices after he left the companies. Photo: The Maui News via AP, File
READ FULL ARTICLE