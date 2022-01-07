Nigeria’s security situation has worsened in recent years, including a series of kidnappings. Photo: AFP
Three Chinese nationals kidnapped at gunpoint in Nigeria
- Armed gang also killed two Nigerians working with the hostages at a hydroelectric plant but police say they were able to rescue four expatriates in a gun fight
- Attack is the latest in a string of violent incidents and China’s ambassador called for ‘zero tolerance’ of crimes targeting the country’s nationals
Topic | China-Africa relations
