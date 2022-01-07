The unrest in Kazakhstan was triggered by protests over rising fuel prices. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping sends message of support to Kazakhstan’s Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as unrest continues

  • Chinese leader says Beijing opposes any attempts by foreign forces to cause trouble and backs security crackdown
  • China is concerned unrest may spill across the border into Xinjiang and it has extensive investments in the country under the Belt and Road Initiative

Topic |   Central Asia
Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 12:00am, 8 Jan, 2022

