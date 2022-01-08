Relations have been strained as China becomes increasingly assertive in the region. Photo: Shutterstock
China urged to push for better ties with Japan and seek three-way talks with US
- Former PLA instructor warns that failures in crisis management could lead to full-scale conflict and says dialogue is the only way forward
- Tokyo has responded to mounting tensions by approving a record defence budget and strengthening its security ties with Australia and America
Topic | China's military
