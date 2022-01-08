Kurt Campbell, the White House adviser on Indo-Pacific issues, says the US plans to increase economic engagements with Asian nations. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

White House official says US will increase economic engagement with Asian nations

  • Kurt Campbell, President Joe Biden’s Indo-Pacific coordinator, says ‘2022 will be about these engagements comprehensively across the region’
  • Move is a component of Biden’s approach of strengthening alliances and partnerships to counter China

Catherine Wong
Updated: 2:05am, 8 Jan, 2022

