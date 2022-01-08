US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks on Friday about Russian aggression along the Ukraine border. Photo: AFP
‘Massive consequences’ if Russia escalates aggression against Ukraine, Antony Blinken warns
- Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will hold more talks next week, with a key topic being Moscow’s massing of troops and military equipment on the Ukrainian border
- ‘We’ve been clear with Russia about what it will face if it continues on its path, including economic measures that we haven’t used before,’ Blinken says
