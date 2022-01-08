An Iranian Revolutionary Guard training exercise in late December, around the time the US warned time was running out. Photo: AFP
China ‘unlikely’ to pressure Iran to make concessions in nuclear talks after US warning time is running out
- White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan recently warned that there were only ‘weeks’ left to keep the talks viable
- Beijing has moved to strengthen relations with Tehran over the past year and may feel it has little to gain by urging it to give in to Washington’s demands
Topic | Diplomacy
