An Iranian Revolutionary Guard training exercise in late December, around the time the US warned time was running out. Photo: AFP
An Iranian Revolutionary Guard training exercise in late December, around the time the US warned time was running out. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy
China /  Diplomacy

China ‘unlikely’ to pressure Iran to make concessions in nuclear talks after US warning time is running out

  • White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan recently warned that there were only ‘weeks’ left to keep the talks viable
  • Beijing has moved to strengthen relations with Tehran over the past year and may feel it has little to gain by urging it to give in to Washington’s demands

Topic |   Diplomacy
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 8 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An Iranian Revolutionary Guard training exercise in late December, around the time the US warned time was running out. Photo: AFP
An Iranian Revolutionary Guard training exercise in late December, around the time the US warned time was running out. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE