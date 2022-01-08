A burned car in front of the mayor’s office which was torched during protests triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese-led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation ‘ready to act in Kazakhstan if needed’

  • Despite the offer, Beijing has also signalled its approval of Russia’s intervention and the Kazakh government’s response
  • President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has authorised troops to shoot protesters and asked Moscow to send in troops

Topic |   Central Asia
Teddy Ng and Ben Zhao

Updated: 8:00pm, 8 Jan, 2022

