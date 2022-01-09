Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose on the sidelines of a G20 summit. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose on the sidelines of a G20 summit. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

How Putin’s Russia could help China and India get along

  • In the face of rising Western hostility, Russia ‘would not want to see India and China fighting with each other’, Chinese scholar says
  • A Russia-India-China platform, as proposed by President Vladimir Putin, would ‘increase the stability factor in general Sino-Indian relations’, Hu Shisheng explains

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 9:54am, 9 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose on the sidelines of a G20 summit. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose on the sidelines of a G20 summit. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE