China has called for a peace conference to tackle conflicts such as the one in Ethiopia. Photo: AFP
Is China’s Horn of Africa peace drive a sign of growing confidence on the world stage?
- Beijing has extensive economic interests to protect but some observers believe it is also more willing to present itself as an alternative to the US
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi condemned US sanctions during a recent visit to Eritrea, which has been involved in the conflict with Ethiopia
Topic | China-Africa relations
China has called for a peace conference to tackle conflicts such as the one in Ethiopia. Photo: AFP