Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (second left) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (centre) inspect the Port City project in Colombo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (second left) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (centre) inspect the Port City project in Colombo. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

China says Sri Lanka has benefited from Belt and Road Initiative after request to restructure country’s debt

  • Colombo made the request for help as it struggles with an economic crisis resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Chinese lending has been criticised in the past for leaving countries stuck in a ‘debt trap’ and has already taken control of a port in Sri Lanka

Topic |   China-Sri Lanka relations
Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 8:04pm, 10 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (second left) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (centre) inspect the Port City project in Colombo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (second left) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (centre) inspect the Port City project in Colombo. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE