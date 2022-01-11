China has offered to support the Kazakh law enforcement and security agencies. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese foreign minister condemns Kazakh unrest, vows to help fight ‘three evil forces’
- Wang Yi refers to Kazakhstan’s anti-government protests as terrorism and offers cooperation from Chinese law enforcement and security agencies
- Beijing will help to ‘safeguard the political system and regime safety of the two countries’, he says
