Mobile Covid-19 laboratories underline the state of alert in Dongxing, on the Vietnam border. Photo: Xinhua
China reopens Vietnam border after Covid-19 caution disrupts trade
- Closure of checkpoints following one Covid-19 case in border city of Dongxing had stranded thousands of trucks carrying goods from Vietnam
- Farm and frozen products to have priority to cross the border, Vietnam says, but some controls will remain in place because of the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
