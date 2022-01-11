On January 6, at an airport in Ivanovo in Russia, Russian military vehicles are ready to be loaded on to a military cargo plane on their way to Kazakhstan. A Moscow-led military alliance sent troops to help quell mounting unrest in Kazakhstan. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry/AFP
In the face of US-Russia tension, China backs Moscow’s troop deployment to Kazakhstan

  • Wang Yi tells Sergey Lavrov Beijing supports Russian aid to crack down on violent, terrorist forces on precondition of respect for ‘Kazakhstan’s sovereignty’
  • The China-Belarus relationship is also in the spotlight, with Xi Jinping assuring Alexander Lukashenko their two countries should work together more closely

Amber Wang
Updated: 11:00pm, 11 Jan, 2022

