On January 6, at an airport in Ivanovo in Russia, Russian military vehicles are ready to be loaded on to a military cargo plane on their way to Kazakhstan. A Moscow-led military alliance sent troops to help quell mounting unrest in Kazakhstan. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry/AFP
In the face of US-Russia tension, China backs Moscow’s troop deployment to Kazakhstan
- Wang Yi tells Sergey Lavrov Beijing supports Russian aid to crack down on violent, terrorist forces on precondition of respect for ‘Kazakhstan’s sovereignty’
- The China-Belarus relationship is also in the spotlight, with Xi Jinping assuring Alexander Lukashenko their two countries should work together more closely
Topic | Central Asia
