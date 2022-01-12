Karim Massimov, a close ally of the former president, has long pushed for closer ties with China. Photo: Reuters
Kazakhstan’s detained former security chief has close ties with China
- Karim Massimov was sacked as head of the National Security Committee last week and arrested on suspicion of treason
- A two-time prime minister, he studied in China and has long been involved in promoting trade and economic links
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
