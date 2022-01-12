China is the Arabian Gulf region’s biggest trading partner and energy buyer, butrelations have gone beyond economic ties. Photo: AP
China is the Arabian Gulf region’s biggest trading partner and energy buyer, butrelations have gone beyond economic ties. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China’s meetings with Middle East ministers sets the scene for Beijing to step up in region

  • This week, China will host representatives from Gulf Cooperation Council, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Iran and Turkey for talks
  • While China is the region’s biggest trading partner and energy buyer, relations have gone beyond economic ties

Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Kinling LoBen Zhao
Kinling Lo in Beijingand Ben Zhao

Updated: 11:16pm, 12 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China is the Arabian Gulf region’s biggest trading partner and energy buyer, butrelations have gone beyond economic ties. Photo: AP
China is the Arabian Gulf region’s biggest trading partner and energy buyer, butrelations have gone beyond economic ties. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE