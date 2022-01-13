Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis is feeling political heat as opposition rises to Vilnius policies toward China and Taiwan. Photo: Lithuanian Foreign Ministry via EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Lithuanians overwhelmingly oppose Vilnius’ policy on China, poll shows

  • Just 13 per cent support Vilnius, according to a government poll that adds to the pressure on its foreign ministry
  • Survey conducted in December as Beijing’s economic retaliation for Lithuania’s bolstering of ties to Taiwan became apparent

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 2:27am, 13 Jan, 2022

