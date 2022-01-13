A satellite image from March 2021 shows Chinese vessels anchored at the disputed Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea. Photo: Maxar Technologies/AFP
A satellite image from March 2021 shows Chinese vessels anchored at the disputed Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea. Photo: Maxar Technologies/AFP
China /  Diplomacy

New US report dismisses Beijing’s claim to South China Sea ‘historical rights’

  • State Department’s report builds on years of previous warnings about China’s territorial claims in the resource-rich waters
  • China’s assertions ‘gravely undermine the rule of law in the oceans’, the US says

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 7:48am, 13 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A satellite image from March 2021 shows Chinese vessels anchored at the disputed Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea. Photo: Maxar Technologies/AFP
A satellite image from March 2021 shows Chinese vessels anchored at the disputed Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea. Photo: Maxar Technologies/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE