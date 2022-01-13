The USS Essex on exercise in the Philippine Sea before heading to the South China Sea. Photo: Twitter
US piles on South China Sea pressure with dual carrier strike exercises
- USS Carl Vinson and landing helicopter dock ship USS Essex have arrived in the contentious waterway where they are expected to carry out joint drills
- The deployment comes hard on the heels of simultaneous exercises for PLA Navy aircraft carriers Shandong and Liaoning in the region
The USS Essex on exercise in the Philippine Sea before heading to the South China Sea. Photo: Twitter