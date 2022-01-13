New York executives have been urged to use their influence in Washington to help repair US-China relations. Photo: AP
China’s New York envoy urges US business support to help improve relations
- Senior diplomat Huang Ping tells executives that trade links have always been the cornerstone of US-China relationship
- Huang assures business alliance that Beijing sees further liberalisation and foreigner access as a priority
Topic | US-China relations
New York executives have been urged to use their influence in Washington to help repair US-China relations. Photo: AP