New York executives have been urged to use their influence in Washington to help repair US-China relations. Photo: AP
New York executives have been urged to use their influence in Washington to help repair US-China relations. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China’s New York envoy urges US business support to help improve relations

  • Senior diplomat Huang Ping tells executives that trade links have always been the cornerstone of US-China relationship
  • Huang assures business alliance that Beijing sees further liberalisation and foreigner access as a priority

Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 1:00pm, 13 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
New York executives have been urged to use their influence in Washington to help repair US-China relations. Photo: AP
New York executives have been urged to use their influence in Washington to help repair US-China relations. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE