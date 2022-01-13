Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Wednesday that China would be donating a further 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses over the course of 2022. Zimbabwe , like most African countries, is struggling with low rates of vaccination, because of availability issues as well as vaccine hesitancy or public apathy. The country has so far fully vaccinated just over a fifth of its population of 15 million people, mostly using vaccines either bought from or donated by China . Nearly a third of Zimbabweans have received at least a single dose of the Chinese vaccine. “The assistance, comprising 4 million Sinopharm doses and 6 million Sinovac doses, is in addition to the 2 million doses Zimbabwe has received as donations since February 2021 from the People’s Republic of China,” Mnangagwa said. New vaccines – not repeated boosters – needed for Omicron: WHO experts China’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Guo Shaochun, said the 10 million doses would be delivered in batches throughout 2022. To date, the southern African country has recorded over 223,765 coronavirus infections and 5,201 deaths, according to health ministry data.