Uygur activists protest against China’s policies in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
Xinjiang
China urges Turkey to respect sovereignty as Beijing’s worries over Xinjiang influence grow

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu that both sides should show understanding over ethnic issues
  • Moves to upgrade the political role of a grouping of Turkic-speaking states have prompted concern in Beijing about its influence on the Uygur population

Teddy Ng
Updated: 5:15pm, 13 Jan, 2022

