Uygur activists protest against China’s policies in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
China urges Turkey to respect sovereignty as Beijing’s worries over Xinjiang influence grow
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu that both sides should show understanding over ethnic issues
- Moves to upgrade the political role of a grouping of Turkic-speaking states have prompted concern in Beijing about its influence on the Uygur population
Topic | Xinjiang
