A freight train leaves Xian in northwest China for Kazakhstan, which has seen a boom in Chinese investments in recent years. Photo: Xinhua
Why the Kazakhstan intervention benefits China as well as Russia
- Beijing’s support for the Moscow-led alliance’s actions to quell violence in the Central Asian nation shows value of regional stability to both powers
- Chinese investment in the region has soared in recent years, with 56 projects worth nearly US$24.5 billion under way in Kazakhstan
Topic | Central Asia
A freight train leaves Xian in northwest China for Kazakhstan, which has seen a boom in Chinese investments in recent years. Photo: Xinhua