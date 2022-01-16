A freight train leaves Xian in northwest China for Kazakhstan, which has seen a boom in Chinese investments in recent years. Photo: Xinhua
Why the Kazakhstan intervention benefits China as well as Russia

  • Beijing’s support for the Moscow-led alliance’s actions to quell violence in the Central Asian nation shows value of regional stability to both powers
  • Chinese investment in the region has soared in recent years, with 56 projects worth nearly US$24.5 billion under way in Kazakhstan

Topic |   Central Asia
