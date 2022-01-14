Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, co-chairs the 22nd China-France Strategic Dialogue with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counsellor to French President Emmanuel Macron, in Wuxi on January 13, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
China looks to France for better EU ties amid tension over Lithuania, sanctions
- Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counsellor to French President Emmanuel Macron, holds talks with top Chinese officials in the eastern city of Wuxi
- Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan says France should guide other EU members towards a ‘correct understanding of China’
Topic | China-EU relations
Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, co-chairs the 22nd China-France Strategic Dialogue with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counsellor to French President Emmanuel Macron, in Wuxi on January 13, 2022. Photo: Xinhua