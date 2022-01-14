British parliamentarians were warned about the activities of Christine Lee. Photo: AFP
British parliamentarians were warned about the activities of Christine Lee. Photo: AFP
China says Britain’s political interference claims are ‘groundless’ and may be down to ‘binge-watching 007 movies’

  • The foreign ministry says it had no need to carry out such activities after MPs were warned about the activities of lawyer Christine Lee
  • The intelligence service MI5 says she had been acting on behalf of the Communist Party and offering financial donations to politicians

Mimi Lau
Updated: 8:59pm, 14 Jan, 2022

