Berbera port in Somaliland is strategically located in the Gulf of Aden. Photo: Getty Images
Somaliland offers to resist growing Chinese influence in Africa as it seeks US recognition
- The territory, which split from Somalia 30 years ago and has growing links with Taiwan, is trying to win diplomatic support in Washington
- Observers say its port of Berbera could offer a regional alternative to Djibouti, which hosts a Chinese military base
Topic | Africa
Berbera port in Somaliland is strategically located in the Gulf of Aden. Photo: Getty Images