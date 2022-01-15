Berbera port in Somaliland is strategically located in the Gulf of Aden. Photo: Getty Images
Somaliland offers to resist growing Chinese influence in Africa as it seeks US recognition

  • The territory, which split from Somalia 30 years ago and has growing links with Taiwan, is trying to win diplomatic support in Washington
  • Observers say its port of Berbera could offer a regional alternative to Djibouti, which hosts a Chinese military base

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00pm, 15 Jan, 2022

