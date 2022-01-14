Post-millennial students’ growing nationalism has distorted their perspective, a Chinese academic has argued. Photo: AFP
Post-millennial students’ growing nationalism has distorted their perspective, a Chinese academic has argued. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China’s Gen Z overconfident and thinks West is ‘evil’, top academic says

  • Students have ‘make-believe mindset, thinking it’s very easy for China to achieve its foreign policy goals’, Yan Xuetong of Tsinghua University tells conference
  • Lecturers should help them recognise diversity and strengthen critical thinking, he says, cautioning against nationalism driven by key opinion leaders

Topic |   US-China relations
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 11:02pm, 14 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Post-millennial students’ growing nationalism has distorted their perspective, a Chinese academic has argued. Photo: AFP
Post-millennial students’ growing nationalism has distorted their perspective, a Chinese academic has argued. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE