Post-millennial students’ growing nationalism has distorted their perspective, a Chinese academic has argued. Photo: AFP
China’s Gen Z overconfident and thinks West is ‘evil’, top academic says
- Students have ‘make-believe mindset, thinking it’s very easy for China to achieve its foreign policy goals’, Yan Xuetong of Tsinghua University tells conference
- Lecturers should help them recognise diversity and strengthen critical thinking, he says, cautioning against nationalism driven by key opinion leaders
Topic | US-China relations
