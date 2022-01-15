China is a major buyer of Iranian oil, giving Tehran an economic lifeline. Photo: Reuters
China and Iran seek to boost infrastructure and energy links as cooperation agreement comes into force

  • Foreign ministers Wang Yi and Hossein Amirabdollahian say the 25-year deal, signed last year, is now being implemented
  • Beijing also signals its support for Iran in the latest round of nuclear talks and says the US is responsible for the current impasse

Catherine Wong
Updated: 8:00pm, 15 Jan, 2022

