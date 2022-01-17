Members of the Philippine Coast Guard patrol Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea, much of which is claimed by Beijing. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard via AP
What are the geopolitical danger zones for China in 2022? A Chinese think tank weighs in

  • The threat of a U-turn in the Philippines’ South China Sea policy could loom large after May’s presidential elections, the Centre for International Security and Strategy warns
  • The border with India and a French far-right leader are other potential flashpoints

Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 17 Jan, 2022

