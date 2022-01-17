Britain has banned Huawei from its 5G network. Photo: AFP
Huawei
China /  Diplomacy

China challenges Britain over Huawei ban after reports intelligence services found no security threat

  • Beijing seizes on claims by a former Singapore diplomat that a ‘very distinguished’ Briton had told him the UK had ‘planted people’ in the firm to investigate
  • Chinese foreign ministry says it would ‘like to hear what the UK has to say’ and suggests the 5G network ban was made at the request of the US

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 8:48pm, 17 Jan, 2022

