Britain has banned Huawei from its 5G network. Photo: AFP
China challenges Britain over Huawei ban after reports intelligence services found no security threat
- Beijing seizes on claims by a former Singapore diplomat that a ‘very distinguished’ Briton had told him the UK had ‘planted people’ in the firm to investigate
- Chinese foreign ministry says it would ‘like to hear what the UK has to say’ and suggests the 5G network ban was made at the request of the US
Topic | Huawei
Britain has banned Huawei from its 5G network. Photo: AFP