The Dandong-Sinuiju railway across the Yalu River is the main trading route connecting China with North Korea. Photo: Kyodo
China and North Korea reopen rail link after 2-year coronavirus closure
- Line between Dandong in China and Sinuiju in North Korea back in business
- Pyongyang suspended operations in January, 2020, and imposed some of the world’s strictest containment measures
