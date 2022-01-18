Lithuania’s decision to host a “Taiwanese representative office” has led to an unofficial trade embargo by Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Back Lithuania or face more coercion from China, lawmakers tell EU chiefs

  • Inaction against unofficial trade embargo will allow Beijing to intensify ‘divide and rule’ practices and weaken European unity, MEPs warn
  • Businesses from France, Sweden and other member states report they are becoming embroiled in China’s dispute with Vilnius over Taipei ties

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 12:00pm, 18 Jan, 2022

