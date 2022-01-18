Lithuania’s decision to host a “Taiwanese representative office” has led to an unofficial trade embargo by Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Back Lithuania or face more coercion from China, lawmakers tell EU chiefs
- Inaction against unofficial trade embargo will allow Beijing to intensify ‘divide and rule’ practices and weaken European unity, MEPs warn
- Businesses from France, Sweden and other member states report they are becoming embroiled in China’s dispute with Vilnius over Taipei ties
Topic | China-EU relations
Lithuania’s decision to host a “Taiwanese representative office” has led to an unofficial trade embargo by Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE