During his five-year term, outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has nurtured cordial ties with Beijing while moving away from the US, a long-standing treaty ally. Photo: Reuters
Wang Yi urges Philippines not to ditch Duterte’s China-friendly policy after election
- Chinese foreign minister says the outgoing president’s approach has been in the interests of both countries and should continue
- Filipinos will vote for a new president in May, with the country’s relations with Beijing expected to dominate the campaign
Topic | China-Asean relations
During his five-year term, outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has nurtured cordial ties with Beijing while moving away from the US, a long-standing treaty ally. Photo: Reuters