During his five-year term, outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has nurtured cordial ties with Beijing while moving away from the US, a long-standing treaty ally. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Wang Yi urges Philippines not to ditch Duterte’s China-friendly policy after election

  • Chinese foreign minister says the outgoing president’s approach has been in the interests of both countries and should continue
  • Filipinos will vote for a new president in May, with the country’s relations with Beijing expected to dominate the campaign

Topic |   China-Asean relations
Laura Zhou
Updated: 5:56pm, 18 Jan, 2022

