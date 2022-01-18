Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke over the phone on Monday. Photo: AFP, Xinhua
Chinese premier in first call with new German leader urges focus on ‘pragmatic’ outlook
- Pragmatic cooperation has been a ‘ballast’ for bilateral relations, Li Keqiang tells Olaf Scholz, floating possibility of a ‘fast track’ mutual travel corridor
- Li also voices hopes that Germany would ‘continue to make a positive impact on China-EU cooperation’
