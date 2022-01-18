It is not clear how the move will help Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei draw closer to the US administration, which has repeatedly raised concerns about corruption in the Central American nation. Photo: AP
Taiwan has paid US$900,000 for ally Guatemala to lobby US officials
- Central American nation hired long-time Trump supporter to provide ‘strategic consulting and advocacy services’ related to its interactions with Washington
- Guatemala has thanked Taipei for ‘the support that allows us to strengthen our positioning in the US’
