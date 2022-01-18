Taiwan has agreed to open a mission in Lithuania and is in talks to do likewise in Slovenia. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan plans representative office in Slovenia as the EU nation blasts Beijing
- Island confirms negotiations for it and Slovenia to host each other’s missions, in defiance of Beijing, which has rebuked Lithuania for a similar arrangement
- Slovenian leader Janez Jansa condemns ‘capital with a one-party system lecturing about democracy and peace’ and says Beijing could gain from Taiwan joining WHO
