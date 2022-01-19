The United States will be granted visas for 46 officials to travel to the Beijing Winter Olympics, a source has said. Photo: dpa
exclusive | China ‘will issue visas’ for US Olympic delegation despite diplomatic boycott
- List of 18 American officials seeking visas for the Beijing-hosted Winter Games has expanded to 46, which will be approved, according to a source
- Diplomat urged US not to politicise the Games, source says, as Washington insists its boycott stands, describing its delegation as consular support
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
