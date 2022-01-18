Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson conducts flight operations in the South China Sea. Photo: US Navy
Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson conducts flight operations in the South China Sea. Photo: US Navy
China /  Diplomacy

South China Sea: US Navy moves suggest new approach in likely Taiwan flashpoint

  • US carrier strike groups entered the South China Sea 10 times in 2021, compared with six times in 2020 and five in 2019
  • Use of alternative routes between islands may be designed to evade PLA radars and indicates skill diversification for US sailors, defence experts say

Topic |   South China Sea
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 11:13pm, 18 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson conducts flight operations in the South China Sea. Photo: US Navy
Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson conducts flight operations in the South China Sea. Photo: US Navy
READ FULL ARTICLE