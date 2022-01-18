Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson conducts flight operations in the South China Sea. Photo: US Navy
South China Sea: US Navy moves suggest new approach in likely Taiwan flashpoint
- US carrier strike groups entered the South China Sea 10 times in 2021, compared with six times in 2020 and five in 2019
- Use of alternative routes between islands may be designed to evade PLA radars and indicates skill diversification for US sailors, defence experts say
Topic | South China Sea
