The WhatsApp logo, as seen on a mobile phone. WhatsApp has reportedly been ordered to track seven accounts for the US Drug Enforcement Administration. Photo: Edmond So
US reportedly orders WhatsApp to track some Chinese users
- Forbes reports that Drug Enforcement Administration order involves seven users in China and Macau, authorised by law that allows such tracing without a full explanation
- Case may be connected to an investigation into efforts by Chinese individuals and entities to ship opioids to the US, Forbes says
Topic | Apps
The WhatsApp logo, as seen on a mobile phone. WhatsApp has reportedly been ordered to track seven accounts for the US Drug Enforcement Administration. Photo: Edmond So