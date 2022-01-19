A Taiwanese delegation will attend the inauguration of Honduran president-elect Xiomara Castro next week. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan to send vice-president to attend Honduras inauguration as it seeks to boost ties

  • William Lai will lead a delegation on a six-day visit including the event on January 27, presidential office says
  • President-elect Xiomara Castro pledged to switch allegiance to Beijing during campaign but has since backtracked

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 4:41pm, 19 Jan, 2022

