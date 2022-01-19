China and Russia have held numerous joint naval drills, and the two countries are set to conduct their second series of exercises with Iran. Photo: Xinhua
Russia reveals it is discussing a joint naval exercise with Iran and China

  • ‘Planned conference on conducting a joint naval exercise’ to take place in Iranian port of Chabahar, according to Russian navy as its ships arrive there
  • Chabahar faces the strategically important Gulf of Oman, where the three navies held joint drills in 2019

Updated: 4:59pm, 19 Jan, 2022

