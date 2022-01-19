Beijing routinely warns countries against having official contact with Taiwan. Photo: dpa
China ‘shocked’ by Slovenia’s plans to allow Taiwan to open an office
- Foreign ministry accuses Slovenian leader Janez Jansa of making ‘dangerous remarks that challenge the one-China principle and support Taiwan independence’
- Jansa had referred to Taiwan as ‘a democratic country’ and said it was ‘difficult to listen to a capital with a one-party system lecturing about democracy’
Topic | China-EU relations
Beijing routinely warns countries against having official contact with Taiwan. Photo: dpa