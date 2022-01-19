A medical worker talks to a traveller at a Covid-19 testing site in Toronto’s international airport on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese embassy in Canada urges travellers to follow strict self-isolation rules
- China requires passengers to show negative test from seven days before journey, stay home for that period, and provide two more negative results from within 48 hours
- Embassy claims some people have tested positive on arrival and that they did not self-isolate in the previous week, calling it ‘shocking and unfortunate’
Topic | China-Canada relations
A medical worker talks to a traveller at a Covid-19 testing site in Toronto’s international airport on Monday. Photo: Xinhua