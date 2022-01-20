“Let’s be clear, we are witnessing a deterioration of the situation in Hong Kong,” Stella Kyriakides, the EU’s health commissioner, said during a European Parliament debate on Wednesday over a resolution urging the European Commission to take action. Photo: EPA/AFP
“Let’s be clear, we are witnessing a deterioration of the situation in Hong Kong,” Stella Kyriakides, the EU’s health commissioner, said during a European Parliament debate on Wednesday over a resolution urging the European Commission to take action. Photo: EPA/AFP
European Parliament debates resolution over ‘deterioration’ of media freedoms in Hong Kong

  • MEPs reiterate calls for sanctions on the city’s top leadership and propose for the first time a review of the city’s status at the World Trade Organization
  • The national security law has shrunk Hong Kong’s free press, MEPs say, and made it ‘impossible’ for human rights groups to work ‘without fear of serious reprisals’

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 6:00am, 20 Jan, 2022

