Sources say one sticking point to a meeting between Chinese and US senior diplomats is nuclear arms control. Photo: AP
exclusive | China-US relations: diplomats pave way for Yang Jiechi-Jake Sullivan rematch
- National security and strategic stability among issues for discussion if meeting can be arranged, sources say
- The senior officials last met in October with a proposed January 10 follow-up scratched over Washington’s Olympics boycott
Topic | US-China relations
