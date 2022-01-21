Sources say one sticking point to a meeting between Chinese and US senior diplomats is nuclear arms control. Photo: AP
Sources say one sticking point to a meeting between Chinese and US senior diplomats is nuclear arms control. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

exclusive | China-US relations: diplomats pave way for Yang Jiechi-Jake Sullivan rematch

  • National security and strategic stability among issues for discussion if meeting can be arranged, sources say
  • The senior officials last met in October with a proposed January 10 follow-up scratched over Washington’s Olympics boycott

Topic |   US-China relations
Catherine WongRobert Delaney
Catherine Wong and Robert Delaney

Updated: 6:10am, 21 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Sources say one sticking point to a meeting between Chinese and US senior diplomats is nuclear arms control. Photo: AP
Sources say one sticking point to a meeting between Chinese and US senior diplomats is nuclear arms control. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE