There is a growing amount of space debris orbiting Earth, including about 1,500 pieces from a Russian explosion in November. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese satellite in near collision with debris from Russian explosion, space agency says
- ‘Extremely dangerous encounter’ reported by China’s space authority as scientific satellite misses debris by 14.5 metres
- The debris is believed to have come from Russia blowing up a disused Soviet satellite in November, China says
