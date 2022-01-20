William Lai Ching-te will travel via the US in both directions when he visits Honduras. Photo: Facebook
Taiwanese vice-president to stop in US and have meetings on way to Honduras
- William Lai will stop in Los Angeles and San Francisco, and have virtual meetings with US ‘political dignitaries’, Taiwan’s presidential office says
- Lai is going to Honduras for the inauguration of president-elect Xiomara Castro, who had suggested she would switch allegiance to Beijing before backtracking
